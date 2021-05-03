Molly Maddox receives $5,000 BETA scholarship

Dresden High School senior Molly Maddox has received the $5,000 Barbara Anderson Scholarship from Tennessee Beta.

Former Gleason School administrator and Dresden resident Mitchell Parham, who is now the Chairman of the Tennessee State Beta Club Council and living in Franklin, traveled to Weakley County to make the presentation Monday.

The scholarship is named in honor of Beta Club’s long time national sponsor who retired to Kentucky.

Parham, stating that it is “always good to get back to Weakley County,” explained that TN Beta has given scholarships for four years. Maddox is receiving one of only four scholarships given this year.

“There is no doubt in my mind Ms. Barbara will be tickled pink with Molly — her service, her leadership,” he said. “Ms. Barbara was always pushing leadership and service and she will be tickled with this one.”

Maddox, the daughter of Mark and Kerri Maddox, of Dresden, plans to attend Berry College in Rome, Georgia, where she’ll participate in the Honors Program while pursuing a degree in Environmental Science.

At Dresden High School, she’s been an active member of the Beta Club, Student Council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), and the Ethics Bowl Team. This year, she served as President of the Beta Club, President of the Student Council, and Secretary of FBLA. She’s been Class President for four years and was the chairperson of the 2019 First Community Bank Weakley County Youth Leadership class. In 2020, she was one of two students chosen to represent her school at the Student Congress On Policies in Education Conference in Murfreesboro.

During her senior year, Maddox was selected as Miss DHS by the student body, and she represents the city of Dresden as the 2021 Miss Heart of Dresden. A member of the Dresden Cumberland Presbyterian Church, she enjoys participating in the Dresden First Baptist youth group and is passionate about serving her community and others outside of Dresden. She’s volunteered with the Dresden Rotary Club, Dresden Youth Soccer League, Weakley County Backpack Program, Gleason Summer Reading Program, World Changers in North Carolina, and Bright Light Volunteers in Costa Rica.

A soccer player for 14 years, she coached her first team of six- and seven-year-olds in the 2019 season. In addition to her school and community involvement, Molly works part-time at ClaireBrooke Consignment in downtown Dresden.

A Tennessee Scholar, she’ll graduate with honors and distinction.

(photo: (l-r) Mitchell Parham and Molly Maddox)