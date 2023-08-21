Monday Activities for Obion County Fair

Activities will continue today at the Obion County Fair.

From 9:00 until noon, Adult Culinary entries will be accepted at the Domestic Arts Building.

The viewing of Commercial Exhibits, Adult and Youth Exhibits and Crops will begin at 10:00.

The Midway carnival will open at 5:00, with a pay-one-price of $15 that includes all rides.

The Fair Grand Opening, and Hall of Fame Induction, will take place at 6:00 on the Main Stage.

Also at 6:00, the Poultry Show and Auction will be held in the Livestock Barn, with a Duck Calling Contest at the Whitney Cozart Pavillion.

The band AC-43 will play at 7:00 on the Back Porch Stage, with the Fair to conclude at 10:00 with the Money Cube Drawing at the Main Stage.