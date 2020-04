On Monday (April 20th), the Weakley County community (and anyone else who wants to participate) is being called, or challenged, to pray and fast in the midst of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Thunderbolt Radio & Digital News Director Steve James talked with First Baptist Church of Martin Senior Pastor Dr. Mike Sams about Monday’s event.

Dr. Sams discusses what the community should pray for specifically and also offers encouragement for those struggling with emotions during this time.

(AUDIO)