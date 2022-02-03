Monogram Assembled Foods, LLC to establish operations in Dickson

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Monogram Assembled Foods, LLC (Monogram Foods) officials announced Thursday the company has established new operations in Dickson, Tennessee and will create nearly 400 new jobs.

The deal indicates a $53.5 million investment in the Dickson community.

Monogram Foods purchased a building formerly owned by Conagra, which announced in early 2020 its plans to close the facility. As part of Monogram Foods’ acquisition, the facility never closed, and the company offered employment to Conagra’s existing employees so that no jobs were lost during the transition.

Monogram Foods’ Dickson operations will operate similarly to its other 10 U.S. manufacturing facilities, which offer a full range of meat snacks, appetizers, assembled sandwiches, fully cooked and raw bacon, corn dogs, USDA baked goods and other convenience products.

Founded in 2004, Monogram Foods is a privately held, Memphis, Tennessee-based manufacturer and marketer of packaged and value-added foods. Today, the company has more than 3,000 employees and operates 11 manufacturing facilities in seven states.

In the last five years, TNECD has supported 160 economic development projects in Northern Middle Tennessee resulting in nearly 44,000 job commitments and approximately $7.5 billion in capital investment.