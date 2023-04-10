Months-long investigation nets 34 pounds of meth in Jackson

A months-long joint investigation has resulted in the seizure of 34 pounds of meth that was in route to Weakley and Obion Counties.

The shipment of meth was seized in Jackson by investigators with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, 27th Judicial Drug Task Force, TBI, and DEA.

Weakley County Sheriff Terry McDade says the investigation began in Weakley County and led to other counties in Tennessee.

McDade says the meth has a street value of $170,000.

Several indictments are being sought in the case.