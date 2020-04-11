Greenfield Lady Yellowjacket and two-time Miss Basketball Chloe Moore-McNeil has announced she will become a member of the Indiana Hoosiers women’s basketball team. According to the Indy Star, Moore-McNeil will be joining Coach Teri Moren’s Hoosiers squad as the third new member of this year’s signing class.

Moore-McNeil becomes the second player from Greenfield this season to join a D-1 program, along with Tess Darby who signed with Tennessee earlier this year.

Moore-McNeil averaged 20.8 points per game this season to go with her over-500 assists and 400 rebounds.

Moore-McNeil helped lead Coach Willie Trevathan’s Jackets team to a (34-0) record and its third-straight state semi-final appearance before the state tournament was indefinitely suspended after the quarterfinal round in March. Moore-McNeil won a state championship with the Jackets in 2018.

Moore-McNeil will sign outside of the Greenfield gymnasium on Wednesday morning at 10:00.