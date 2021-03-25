Moore-McNeil, Hoosiers beat Belmont; advance to Sweet 16 in women’s NCAAs

Greenfield’s Chloe Moore-McNeil and the Indiana Hoosiers beat Belmont 70-48 Wednesday, sending the fourth-seeded Hoosiers to the program’s first Sweet 16 in the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Belmont was the first OVC team to win a tournament game since 1990, but its chances of becoming the fifth No. 12 seed to advance to the regional semifinals were smothered by the Hoosiers’ defense and the Bruins’ own dismal 3-point shooting.

Indiana advances to play North Carolina State, the No. 1 seed in the Mercado Region.

Moore-McNeil played eight minutes, scoring two points and adding an assist.

Destinee Wells scored 16 points to lead Belmont.