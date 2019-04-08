Greenfield Lady Yellowjacket standout Chloe Moore-McNeil has been named Girls Basketball Player of the Year by the Jackson Sun.

When talking with the Sun, Moore-McNeil reflected on many of the goals she set for herself coming into high school that she has already accomplished with one more year still to play.

Last season, the Lady Jackets won their first state title and teammates Moore-McNeil and Tess Darby were Greenfield’s first ever Miss Basketball finalists.

This season, Chloe led Greenfield to a three-loss season while improving her point average from last year’s 17.6 to 21.5 points per game this season, on her way to winning this year’s Miss Basketball Award.

Moore-McNeil thanked the Sun for the award, and said that it hurt to lose to Loretto in the state tournament this year, but that just makes herself along with the other returning starters that much more motivated for another run next season.