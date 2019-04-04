Murray State men’s basketball star Ja Morant has announced his decision to leave the Racers after two seasons to enter the 2019 National Basketball Association June draft.

The news was shared at the CFSB Center in Murray, where Morant thrilled the home fans during his two seasons and millions more in a career that lasted 65 games with the Murray State Racers.

Morant became the first player since the NCAA made the assist an official stat in the 1983-84 season to average 20 points and 10 assists.

He was the OVC Player of the Year and a consensus All-America selection.

Morant is a finalist for all of the national individual awards including Wooden, Robertson, Naismith and Cousy.

He finished the season with 331 assists, the sixth-most in NCAA single-season history. His assists and 808 points are both Murray State single-season records and he set the MSU career assist record in only two seasons.