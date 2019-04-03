Murray State basketball player Ja Morant has been named a First Team All-American by the Associated Press.

For his selection, he becomes the third consensus All-America in Ohio Valley Conference history following Western Kentucky’s Clem Haskins in 1967 and Jim McDaniels in 1971.

This season, Morant was the Ohio Valley Conference “Player of the Year”, and became the first player in NCAA history to average 20 points and 10 assists per game.

During the Racers open round win in this years NCAA Tournament, Morant also became only the ninth player to post a triple double in Murray State’s win over Marquette.

Along with Morant, the AP First Team All-America included Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett from Duke, Grant Williams of Tennessee, and Cassius Winston of Michigan State.

Morant will be making an announcement tonight, reportedly concerning his NBA future, at 6:00 at the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State.