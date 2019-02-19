Murray State’s Ja Morant gathered in three awards Monday for his outstanding play in Racers road wins at Austin Peay and Eastern Kentucky.

Morant was named the Co-Ohio Valley Conference “Player of the Week” and the recipient of the “National Player of the Week” awards from The Naismith Award and the Lute Olson Award.

The sophomore averaged 28.5 points, 10.5 assists, seven rebounds and two steals, while hitting 46.3 percent from the field and 84.2 percent from the free throw line.

During the week, Morant also set the OVC single-season assists record with 256, and scored his 1,000th career point.