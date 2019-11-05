Former Murray State basketball star Ja Morant is making waves with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The NBA second overall draft pick this last year, has led the team in scoring in four of their first six games.

Morant scored 23 points Monday night in a 107-100 loss to the Houston Rockets.

Morant had a season high 30 points against the Brooklyn Nets, and is averaging 19.5 points per game.

He has set a Memphis franchise record of 117 points in six games as a rookie player.

Memphis is struggling overall at (1-5), and will play Wednesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.