It was a big night in Memphis last night for rookie Ja Morant.

The former Murray State standout scored 26 points, and dished out eight assists, as the Grizzlies beat the Houston Rockets 121-110.

The win was the sixth straight for the Grizzlies, and seventh in the last eight games.

Dillon Brooks added 24 for Memphis, with Jonas Valanciunas scoring 19.

James Harden led all scorers for the Rockets with 41 points.

The Grizzlies are now (19-22) on the year, and will play the Cleveland Caviliers on Friday night at the FedEx Forum.