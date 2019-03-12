Murray State basketball player Ja Morant has been named a Sporting News All-American.

The Ohio Valley Conference “Player of the Year” was named to the Second Team All-American squad, along with Ethan Happ of Wisconsin, Jarrett Culver of Texas Tech, Markus Howard of Marquette, and Dedric Lawson of Kansas.

Morant was named the OVC Tournament “Most Valuable Player” after averaging 32.5 points per game in their championship run.

The (27-4) Racers will now learn their opponent and destination on Sunday, for the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.