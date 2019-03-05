Murray State’s Ja Morant has been named the Ohio Valley Conference “Player of the Year” by the leagues head coaches and communications directors.

Morant’s teammate Shaq Buchanan was also named the “Defensive Player of the Year”, with Belmont’s Nick Muszynski the “Freshman of the Year” and Rick Byrd the “Coach of the Year”.

Morant has put together one of the top statistical seasons in OVC history, and is a projected Top-5 NBA draft pick.

He leads the nation in assists at 10.3 per game, and is eighth in the nation in scoring at 24.1 points per game.

During voting in advance of the OVC Basketball Tournament, UT-Martin’s Quintin Dove was also selected to the “All-OVC Second Team”.