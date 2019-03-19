Murray State University’s Ja Morant is one of four finalists vying for the honor of the Naismith Trophy, recognizing the most outstanding men’s college basketball player.

Gonzaga’s Rui Hachimura, Tennessee’s Grant Williams, and Duke’s Zion Williamson join Morant on the list.

As the Racers play Marquette Friday in Hartford at the NCAA Tournament, Morant is in line to become the first Division I basketball player to average 20 ppg and 10 apg and has already become the first Division I player in 20 years to record 40 points, 11 assists and five steals in a regulation game. He is eighth nationally in scoring (24.6 ppg), fifth in double-doubles (19) and one of two players to have multiple triple-doubles this season. His 19 double-doubles are just three off the nation’s lead, and he is the only player in the top 20 nationally in double-doubles under 6’6″ tall.

By visiting naismithtrophy.com/vote, from March 22-April 3, 2019, fans will be able to cast their ballot for their favorite finalist. For the first time ever, fans may also vote on the @MarchMadness Twitter page on March 22 and March 27, to select one of the finalists. The fan vote will account for five percent of the overall vote.

The 2019 Naismith Trophy will be awarded April 7 at the Naismith Awards Brunch at the Final Four in Minneapolis.