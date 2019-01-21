Murray State’s Ja Morant had a record setting game on Saturday, as the Racers beat SIU-Edwardsville 82-72 on the road.

Morant posted a career-high 40 points, along with 11 assists and five steals, while also setting a new Ohio Valley Conference record from the charity stripe.

Morant connected on 21-of-21 free throws, beating the former OVC record of 17-for-17 by Jim Sandfoss, of Morehead State, in 1966.

With the big outing, Morant became the ninth Murray State player all-time to eclipse 40 points in a game, and the first Division I player in the last 20 seasons to go for at least 40 points, 10 assists and five steals.

With the win, the Racers ran their season record to (15-2) overall and (6-0) in conference play.

Murray State returns to the CFSB Center on Thursday to take on Belmont.