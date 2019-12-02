Former Murray State standout, and current Memphis Grizzlies rookie guard Ja Morant, has been sidelined by back issues.

Team officials said Morant did not travel for the team’s Sunday game at Minnesota due to back spams.

The Grizzlies said Saturday in a release that Morant’s status is considered “week-to-week.”

Morant first experienced the back spasms last Monday in a 126-114 loss to the Indiana Pacers, and aggravated his back Friday in a 103-94 loss to the Utah Jazz.

The former Racer basketball star was the No.2 overall draft pick last year, and is averaging 18.6 points per game to lead all rookies.