More arrests in ongoing drug investigation in Carroll County

Three people from Huntingdon are facing multiple drug charges in an ongoing drug investigation by the TBI, Huntingdon Police Department, and McKenzie Police Department.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says officers with the TBI, 24th Judicial Drug Task Force, Huntingdon and McKenzie Police Departments, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home on Paris Street in Huntingdon where they found drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Sixty-six-year-old Tracey M. Myles and 43-year-old Paula M. Alsbrook are charged with Possession of Meth with Intent to Sell and Deliver, Simple Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Myles’ bond is set at $25,000 while bond for Alsbrook is set at $2,500.

Thirty-four-year-old Jazz R. Johnson is charged with Possession of Meth, Simple Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His bond is also set at $2,500.

All three are being held in the Carroll Couty Jail.