As the Obion County Fair wraps up this weekend, more area county fairs will be kicking off through the end of September.

The Gibson County Fair in Trenton runs next week through Saturday.

The Dyer County Fair in Dyersburg kicks off on Labor Day and runs through September 8th.

The regional West Tennessee State Fair at the Jackson Fairgrounds runs September 11th through the 16th.

And the Carroll County Fair in Huntingdon is September 17th through the 22nd.

According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, more than 3 million people visit Tennessee fairs each year.

