More details have been released, including the motive, in the death of Texas woman whose body was found last month in a plastic container floating in Kentucky Lake.

A Texas District Attorney released details Monday surrounding the death of 41-year-old Traci Leigh Jones, from Dublin, Texas.

Sixty-year-old Jeffery Rogers, of Arlington, Texas, was arrested after TBI agents learned he had used a boat rented at Paris Landing to dispose of the body.

The Stephenville Empire-Tribune reports Jones was having a dispute with Rogers and his wife, Tammy, because she had contacted media outlets about a pornographic production company the couple operated. According to the article, Tammy Rogers is an Arlington school principal. Miss Rogers received her teaching degrees from Murray State University.

The article also said Jones had been in a sexual relationship with the couple and also appeared in the pornographic videos.

The article says Tammy Rogers told investigators her husband said he was going to pay money to Jones on June 16th and didn’t return home until the early morning.

The next day, the couple left for a trip to Kentucky.

Rogers reportedly admitted during questioning that he had caused Jones’ death and disposed of her body.

An autopsy of Jones’ body revealed the cause of death as strangulation.

Rogers is being held in the Tarrant County Jail in Texas on a one million dollar bond, awaiting extradition to Henry County.

(photo courtesy Stephenville Empire-Tribune)