More expensive gas prices expected this summer

A spokesperson for AAA says more expensive gas prices are expected this summer.

Megan Cooper, with AAA Tennessee, says robust gasoline demand and more expensive crude oil prices are pushing gas prices higher.

She says it was hoped global crude production increases would bring some relief at the pump this month, but weekend OPEC negotiations fell through with no agreement reached, and as a result, crude prices are set to surge to a seven year-high.

In Tennessee, gas prices rose four cents over last week to $2.88, the same as it was a month ago, but nearly 95 cents more than this time last year.

Meanwhile, the cheapest gas prices in the state are in Obion County, with an average price of $2.72.

It’s $2.74 in Henry County, $2.77 in Carroll and Weakley Counties, and $2.79 in Dyer, Gibson, and Lake Counties.