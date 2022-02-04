More information in Weakley County murder investigation

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office has released more information in the murder investigation involving a Weakley County couple.

Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk says on Wednesday, Feb. 2nd, 36-year-old Jessica Thompson came to the Sheriff’s Office to report that her niece, Mandy Noe, was missing and that she last saw her on January 22nd when Mrs. Thompson left to visit family in Georgia.

It was later learned that her husband, 45-year-old Christopher Thompson, had been arrested the night before during a domestic dispute between he and Mrs. Thompson.

Captain Plunk says investigators learned Mandy Noe was Christopher Thompson’s niece and after interviewing him, learned Miss Noe was killed during an argument between the Thompsons and the victim on or about January 21st.

The investigation showed that the Thompsons took steps to hide the crime by renting a tractor and attachments to bury the victim on the property where they lived.

With a search warrant, investigators searched the property on Highway 190 in the Jolley Springs area of Weakley County and recovered Miss Noe’s body.

Christopher Thomas Thompson is charged with Second-Degree Murder and Tampering with Evidence. He’s being held in the Weakley County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Jessica Rena Thompson is charged with Accessory After the Fact Second-Degree Murder, Tampering with Evidence, and Filing a False Report and is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Captain Plunk says the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office or Weakley County Crime Stoppers.