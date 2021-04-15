More information revealed in deadly Martin shooting

Investigators say there was a history of conflict between the individuals involved in a deadly shooting Wednesday in Martin.

Martin Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says investigators believe a chance meeting at a nail salon on North Lindell Street escalated into a physical altercation in the parking lot, which then turned deadly.

The fight resulted in 29-year-old Ashley Brown, of Union City, fatally shooting 41-year-old Alisha Gadlen, of Martin.

Martin EMS transported Miss Gadlen with life-threatening injuries, but she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Miss Brown was still at the scene when police arrived and the murder weapon was recovered. She’s charged with Second Degree Murder and is being held in the Weakley County Jail.

Assistant Chief Fuqua says the investigation is ongoing.