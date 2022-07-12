More petitions picked up for Weakley County municipal elections

More qualifying petitions have been picked up for the November municipal elections in Weakley County.

Picking up petitions, thus far, for Dresden Mayor are incumbent Jeff Washburn, Lyndal Dilday, Brandi George, and Mike Vernon.

Matthew Chappel, Lana Eaves, Sandra Klutts, and Kenny Presley have picked up a filing petition for Dresden Alderman-at-Large.

In Greenfield, Cindy McAdams has picked up a petition for reelection as Mayor, while Mark Galey, Jeff Hansen, and Leanna Stephenson have picked up petitions for Greenfield Alderman-at-Large.

For Martin Mayor, incumbent Randy Brundige has picked up his petition, along with Sammy Liles and Gail Stephens, while Scott Robbins and Terry Hankins have picked up their qualifying petitions for Martin Alderman.

Former City Recorder Donna Stricklin has picked up a qualifying petition for Sharon Mayor and Monroe Ary, Carla Edwards, and James Gary Roberts have picked up petitions for Sharon Alderman-at-Large.

The qualifying deadline is August 18th.