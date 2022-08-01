More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms are hitting flooded Kentucky mountain communities.

The rain fell Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles.

Thirty people have already been killed amid the rising water, and hundreds of others remain unaccounted for. Gov. Andy Beshear said that death toll does not include some recently recovered bodies.

Radar indicated that up to 4 more inches of rain fell Sunday.

The National Weather Service warned that slow-moving showers and thunderstorms could provoke more flash flooding through Tuesday morning.