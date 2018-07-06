More than 1,900 Gibson Electric Membership Corporation members in Gibson County were without power Friday afternoon after thunderstorms moved through the area.

According spokesperson Rita Alexander, storms caused outages for 1,945 members’ homes and businesses in the southern part of the cooperative’s service area.

Gibson Electric crews had also worked early Friday morning in the Maury City area to restore power to customers there.

Thursday night, storms caused outages across Gibson Electric’s 12-county service area, knocking out power to 2,582 members’ homes and businesses, most of which were in the Hickman area, where the cooperative sustained the most severe damage with six broken poles.

Crews worked through the night to restore power there.

Gibson Electric reminds you to stay safe and if you see downed power lines, keep your distance and report it to your local Gibson Electric office.

