More ways to help St. John’s Radiothon

The annual St. John’s Community Services Radiothon is a week from Thursday, but you can also help out Friday and Saturday, thanks to some local businesses.

Friday night, Sonic locations in Dresden, Greenfield, Martin, and Union City will have a special St. John’s Radiothon fundraiser from 5:00 until 8:00 with 20 percent of sales going towards the Radiothon.

And on Saturday, Higher Ground in Martin and Union City and Vantage Coffee Roasters in Martin are also donating a percentage of the day’s sales to the Radiothon.

St. John’s is also taking preorders through the end of business tomorrow for Boston Butts and bologna chubs. Butts are $40 dollars and bologna is $15 dollars. The meat is from The Meat Shoppe in Union City with Matt Barnett of Millsauce Barbecue smoking the meats. Pick up is Wednesday from noon to 5:00 at St. John’s. Payments and orders may come to the radio station or to Dwayne Webb with St. John’s or Thunderbolt Radio’s Leatha McCroskey.

This year’s Radiothon is Thursday, November 18 from 6:00 to 9:00 on WCMT’s “Good Times in the Morning” and Facebook Live and the goal for this year is $30,000.

All money raised goes to St. John’s Community Services for special needs adults and the services St. John’s provides.