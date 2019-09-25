The list of counties issuing “burn bans” in Western Kentucky is growing.

Due to the extremely dry conditions, the counties of Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle, Calloway, Graves, Ballard and McCracken have issued the no burn order until further notice.

They join more that 70 other counties statewide with burn bans in place.

According to the Kentucky Department of Forestry, the issuance of a “burn ban” prohibits the burning of leaves or debris, campfires and bonfires, open pit or charcoal grilling, and the use of fireworks.