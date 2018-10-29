A Union City man remains jailed without bond following his arraignment on Monday.

34 year old Thomas Christopher Morton is charged with criminal homicide in connection with the death of 43 year old Pedro Arraiga, of South Fulton, on October 20th.

The charge against Morton is a Class-A felony.

He appeared Monday in General Session Court at the Obion County Jail, with a preliminary hearing set for Friday, November 30th.

Morton was arrested following an investigation by the TBI, Obion County Sheriff’s Office and 27th Judicial Violent Crime and Drug Task Force.

Arraiga was discovered murdered in his home in the 5200 block of the Ken-Tenn Highway by a family member.

