A man charged for a homicide in Obion County has been bound over to the next term of the grand jury.

43 year old Thomas Christopher Morton, of Union City, had a preliminary hearing in front of General Sessions Judge Jimmy Smith Friday at the Obion County Jail.

Morton was charged with one count of criminal homicide, one count of especially aggravated robbery, and one count of tampering with evidence, following the death of 43 year old Pedro Ernesto Arriaga, of South Fulton.

On the night of October 20th, Arraiga was found with a gunshot wound to the head in his parents home on 5200 Ken-Tenn Highway.

Following an investigation by officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Obion County Sheriff’s Department, Morton was arrested and charged with the crime on October 24th.

Testimony in the preliminary hearing was delivered by TBI Special Agent Justin Tubbs, with Morton represented by Public Defender Bill Randolph.

