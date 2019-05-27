Investigators of the Obion County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance of the 27th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office and the Union City Police Department, have brought first degree murder charges against 29 year old Tony Mosley, of Union City.

The charges stem from the May 11th death of 20-year-old Decora Alexander, of South Fulton, who was found stabbed to death in Mosley’s home on Joe Fry Lane in Obion County.

Mosley was arrested Sunday afternoon in Memphis on a probation violation and transported to the Obion County Jail.

Mosley is awaiting arraignment on both charges.