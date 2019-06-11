A Union City man charged with murder will remain behind bars following his preliminary hearing.

29 year old Tony Marquee Mosley appeared Tuesday in front of Obion County General Session Judge Jimmy Smith, in connection with the fatal stabbing of 20 year old DeCora Alexander, of South Fulton.

Obion County Sheriff’s Office deputy Chris Cummings was one of the first officers at the Joe Fry Lane murder scene on May 11th.

During testimony, deputy Cummings said he attempted to kick open the door of the residence, after a relative of Mosley at the scene said he was bloody and injured.

Cummings told First Assistant District Attorney Melinda Meador about his attempts to enter the residence.

Ms. Meador then directed questions to deputy Cummings about evidence at the scene.

A coroners report stated Ms. Alexander suffered at least 20 stab wounds during the attack, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the testimony of deputy Cummings, and Mosley’s mother, Aretha Lockridge, Judge Smith issued his ruling in the hearing.

Mosley is now being held outside of the Obion County Jail, and is being held by the Tennessee Department of Corrections in Nashville.