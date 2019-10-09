A Union City man charged with the stabbing death of a UT-Martin student will now appear in court on November 4th.

31 year old Tony Markee Mosley appeared for arraignment in Obion County Circuit Court on Tuesday, following his indictment by the October term of the Grand Jury.

Mosley is charged with the stabbing death of 20 year old DeCora Alexander, of South Fulton, whose body was found on May 11th at his home on Joe Fry Lane.

Autopsy reports showed Ms. Alexander was stabbed approximately 20 times.

Mosley has been held in the Riverbend Maximum Security prison in Nashville, following his first court appearance in May.

He is being held without bond.