An Obion County man, charged with the murder of a UT-Martin student, had his first court appearance on Tuesday.

29 year old Tony Marquee Mosley, of Union City, was issued the charge of first degree murder following his arrest Sunday in Memphis.

Mosley appeared in front of General Sessions Judge Jimmy Smith for his arraignment at the Obion County Law Complex.

The murder charge is in connection with the stabbing death of 20 year old Decora Alexander, of South Fulton.

Ms. Alexander’s body was discovered by Obion County Sheriff’s officers on May 11th in Mosley’s home on Joe Fry Lane in Obion County.

As a UT-Martin student, she was a member of the Skyhawks Dance Team.

Mosley also had lacerations at the stabbing scene, and was admitted to a Memphis hospital for treatment.

Judge Smith informed family members in attendance, the Public Defenders Office could request additional time for the preliminary hearing, and the scheduled June 11th date could be changed.