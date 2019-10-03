The Obion County Grand Jury has indicted a Union City man in the stabbing death of a UT-Martin student.

Thirty-one year old Tony Markee Mosley was indicted on charges of first degree murder and abuse of a corps.

The charges stem from the May 11th discovery of the body of 20-year old Decora Alexander, of Union City.

Ms. Alexander was located by sheriff’s deputies, after a call was received to respond to Mosley’s home on Joe Fry Lane.

Once inside the home, Ms. Alexander was found in a bedroom with approximately 20 stab wounds.

The Grand Jury indictment said Mosley unlawfully, intentionally and premeditated the killed of Ms. Alexander in the first degree.

In the second charge, the indictment stated Mosley physically mistreated a corps in a manner offensive to the sensibility of an ordinary person.

He has been held in the Riverbend Maximum Security Prison in Nashville.