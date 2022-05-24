Mosley Man Found Guilty of Second Degree Murder in 2019 Stabbing

Following a two-day trial in Obion County Circuit Court, a jury has found a Union City man guilty on charges of second degree murder.

34 year old Tony Markee Mosley was charged in the stabbing death of 20 year old DeCora Alexander, a UT-Martin student from South Fulton.

The body of Ms. Alexander was discovered on May 11th of 2019, in Mosley’s home on Joe Fry Lane.

Deputies with the Obion County Sheriff’s Office located Ms. Alexander’s body in the home, with Mosley found at the location with a cut to his throat.

An autopsy of Ms. Alexander indicated she received multiple stab wounds to various parts of her body.

Circuit Court Clerk Harry Johnson said Mosley was found “not guilty” on charges of first degree murder, and the charge of abuse of a corps.

He will now have a sentencing hearing in June.

Mosley was represented in the trial by Public Defender Joe Atnip, while District Attorney General Tommy Thomas served as prosecutor in the case.