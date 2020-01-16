A Union City man charged with first degree murder, and abuse of a corpse, will be in court in Obion County on Friday.

32 year old Tony Markee Mosley was bound over by the grand jury in October, in connection with the brutal stabbing death of 20 year old DeCora Alexander, of South Fulton.

On May 11th of 2019, the UT-Martin student was found stabbed multiple times at the residence of Mosley on Joe Fry Lane.

Mosley was at the stabbing scene when Obion County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, and was also hospitalized due to an injury to his throat.

An autopsy performed on Ms. Alexander indicated the cause of death due to multiple stab wounds to her hands, face, abdomen and chest.

Mosley was being held at a Nashville facility following his preliminary hearing, but is now incarcerated at the Obion County Jail.