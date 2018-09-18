Union City, City Manager Kathy Dillon has named a new Public Works Director.

During a brief meeting yesterday at the Municipal Building, Ms. Dillon informed Council members that Jason Moss will succeed retiring Public Works Director Stephen Ladd.

Moss is currently the Wastewater Director for the city, and had prior experience at the Public Works Department before his transition to wastewater.

He will now begin training with Director Ladd, who announced his retirement to take affect on December 31st.

