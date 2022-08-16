“Most Wanted” for TennCare Fraud finally arrested in Benton County

A Benton County woman, considered one of the “Most Wanted” for TennCare fraud, has been arrested after more than a year on the run.

The Office of Inspector General says 39-year-old Lindsey Horner, of Big Sandy, is charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services.

Investigators say Horner falsely claimed to TennCare that her minor child was living with her and as a result, TennCare paid more than $28,000 in fees and claims on her behalf.

Another Northwest Tennessee woman, 29-year-old Cassandra Jackson, of Dyer County, remains on the Inspector General’s Most Wanted List. She’s wanted for TennCare fraud.