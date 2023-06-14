‘Most Wanted’ fugitive charged in Benton County murder

A Benton County man, added to the TBI Most Wanted list Tuesday and taken into custody hours later in Nashville, is charged with the murder of an acquaintance in Holladay.

Last Friday, at the request of 24th Judicial District Attorney General Neil Thompson, TBI agents joined the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the death of 55-year-old Shelly J. Hawks, who was found dead inside her home on Strawberry Gables Lane.

During the investigation, 40-year-old Robert Paschal Fletcher was developed as a suspect and on Tuesday, agents secured a warrant charging him with Criminal Homicide.

He was subsequently placed on the TBI Most Wanted list and on Tuesday evening, following a tip from a citizen in Nashville, agents along with members of the U.S. Marshals Service Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force in West Tennessee, U.S. Marshals from the Middle District of Tennessee, and the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department found Fletcher and took him into custody.

Fletcher is being held in the Benton County Jail on a $500,000 bond.