Mother, daughter arrested for threatening witness in Lake County murder

A Lake County mother and daughter are facing charges in connection with threats to a witness in a TBI case.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 45-year-old Tara L. Gates and her daughter, 19-year-old Cassheus U. Giles, were arrested Thursday in Tiptonville.

Miss Gates is the daughter of Willie L. Gates, who was arrested and charged last December in the shooting death of Jerry W. Yates in Tiptonville.

An investigation revealed Miss Gates and Miss Giles had been threatening and intimidating a witness to provide a false statement to the TBI.

Miss Gates is charged with Aggravated Assault, Coercion of a Witness, Criminal Conspiracy, and False Report while Miss Giles is charged with Coercion of a Witness, Criminal Conspiracy, and False Report (two counts).

Both were booked into the Lake County Jail.