The mother of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, who was the subject of an Amber Alert in February until her remains were found in March, has been charged in the child’s murder.

TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart says 19-year-old Megan Boswell was indicted Wednesday by a Sullivan County Grand Jury with two counts of Felony Murder, one count each of Aggravated Child Abuse, Aggravated Child Neglect, Tampering with Evidence, Abuse of a Corpse, Failure to Report a Death Under Suspicious, Unusual, or Unnatural Circumstances, and twelve counts of False Reports.

Evelyn Boswell was reported missing by a family member on February 18th while she was reportedly in the custody of her mother, Megan Boswell, but had not been seen since December 2019.

At the request of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the TBI issued an AMBER Alert on February 19th and with assistance from the FBI , an extensive search was launched in an effort to find Evelyn.

Over a 16-day period, authorities received and followed up on more than 1,000 tips.

On March 6th, acting on new information developed in the case, Sullivan County detectives and TBI agents searched property belonging to a family member of Megan Boswell in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road and found the child’s body.

At the request of 2nd District Attorney General Barry Staubus, TBI agents continued to work alongside the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the circumstances leading to Evelyn’s death.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Megan Boswell killed Evelyn and disposed of her body.

Boswell was served in the Sullivan County Jail, where she was already being held on False Report charges placed in connection to this case.