A Marshall County man was killed in a motorcycle accident Sunday night in Paducah.

Police reports said 24 year old Chase Hansen died after losing control of his 2018 Yamaha on the Beltline overpass.

Witnesses said Hansen was riding north and passed a vehicle driving in the right-hand lane.

When Hansen rode back into the outside lane, he lost control of the motorcycle and the front tire hit the curb.

Reports said he was thrown from the motorcycle over a guardrail and pronounced dead at the scene by the McCracken County Coroner.

The Beltline was closed to one lane of traffic for more than two hours while the police investigated the crash.