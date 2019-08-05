It’s back-to-school week for all students in Obion County.

The Obion County School System will begin their instructional year tomorrow.

With buses beginning their scheduled routes around the county, both morning and afternoon, Sheriff Karl Jackson said motorists are being encouraged to use extreme caution.

The Union City School System will have registration tomorrow, with the first day of regular classes on Thursday.

With the beginning of classes in the city, Police Chief Perry Barfield said local motorists are to be reminded of the beginning of buses and children near the roadway.

The Obion County Sheriff’s Office and Union City Police Department will be on the lookout for distracted drivers, and those disobeying speed limits, with a zero tolerance near school zones.