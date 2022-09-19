Motorists Could See Delays on Union City Highway in Fulton County

Motorists traveling on the Union City Highway in Fulton County will see some delays due to milling and paving.

Kentucky Transportation officials say the work is taking place from the Union City Highway/Middle Road intersection, going north into Hickman at the Seventh Street intersection.

The work area has a distance of just over three miles, with one lane traffic controlled by flaggers.

Some delays could be possible for motorists, due to movement and placement of equipment.

The targeted completion date is September 30th for the $716,000 road improvement project.