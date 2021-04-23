Motorists reminded of traffic flow changes at KY 125/KY 166 intersection in Fulton County

Motorists are being reminded to be alert for changes in traffic flow at the intersection of KY 125/Union City Highway and KY 166/Middle Road in Fulton County.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has completed installation of new traffic striping and signage at the intersection, bringing changes in traffic flow at the intersection southeast of Hickman.

Cabinet spokesperson Keith Todd says the most significant change is that all northbound traffic on KY 125/Union City Highway is now required to stop at the intersection. The work improves the visibility of approaching traffic on KY 125 from KY 166 and also adjusts some of the other traffic movements between KY 125 and KY 166.

The final round of the intersection realignment work was completed this week with paving, signage, and the addition of permanent traffic striping.

Todd says temporary message boards are in place alerting motorists approaching the intersection to the changes in traffic configuration.