Motorists traveling I-24 for Thanksgiving urged to take alternate route around Caldwell, Trigg Counties’ work zones

Motorists traveling Interstate 24 for the Thanksgiving holiday are urged to take an alternate route around work zones in Caldwell and Trigg Counties.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson Keith Todd says by taking an alternate route, travelers driving between Paducah and the Nashville/Clarksville area can be of help to themselves and others by using an alternate route.

Eastbound motorists heading to Nashville should consider a self-detour between the I-24/I-69 Exit 25 Interchange near Calvert City to the U.S. 68 Cadiz Exit 65 Interchange.

Meanwhile, westbound motorists can take Cadiz Exit 65 to reach I-69 northbound at the I-69 Draffenville Exit 47 interchange.

Westbound motorists may also take the Pennyrile Parkway northbound to I-69 southbound to return to I-24 at Exit 42 near Eddyville.