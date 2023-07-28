Motorists Urged to be Alert for Purchase Parkway Pain Crews

Motorists traveling on the Purchase Parkway today are being alerted to traffic painting crews.

Kentucky Transportation has announced three paint crews will be working today on the Purchase Parkway and I-69 in portions of Fulton, Hickman and Graves County.

Reports said the paint crews will also move to the southwest edge of Mayfield and extend to the I-24 Exit 25 near Calvert City.

Transportation officials say crews use a special paint that generally dries in about five minutes, but motorists are reminded to avoid driving through the wet paint.

Police escorts will also be on hand to assist with traffic control and speed enforcement during the painting process.