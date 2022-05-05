Motorists Urged to Be Aware of Motorcycles and Bicycles

Motorists are being reminded of the start of motorcycle and bicycle riding season.

May is Motorcycle and Bike Safety Awareness Month, to help reduce the number of injury and fatal accidents.

Kentucky’s Transportation Cabinet has partnered with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, to bring awareness to motorists traveling on state roads.

Last year in Kentucky, 1,490 crashes involved motorcycles, which resulted in over 1,000 injuries and 99 deaths.

Reports showed bicyclists were also involved in 325 crashes, which claimed nine lives.

Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said motorcycles and bicycles have the same rights and privileges as a motor vehicle, but require much more attention due to their size.